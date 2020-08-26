UBS Group AG Purchases 5,103 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 36.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

SWX opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

