UBS Group AG Purchases 9,151 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

