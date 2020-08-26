UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Inogen worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 933.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 81.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 46.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of INGN opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $647.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.