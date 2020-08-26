UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Astec Industries worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.19. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

