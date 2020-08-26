UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 264.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 335.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.