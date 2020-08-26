UBS Group AG Sells 103,271 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCSI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.