UBS Group AG Sells 122,866 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

