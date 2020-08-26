UBS Group AG Sells 24,588 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Visteon worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

