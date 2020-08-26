UBS Group AG Sells 299,158 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

UBS Group AG cut its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299,158 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

