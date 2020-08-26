UBS Group AG Sells 3,999 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,150,000 after buying an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 738,262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $11,565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

