UBS Group AG Sells 6,787 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of ePlus worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 100.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ePlus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ePlus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.