UBS Group AG Sells 90,116 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of GoPro worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in GoPro by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.