UBS Group AG Sells 94,834 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mobileiron worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $785.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOBL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.