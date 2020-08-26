UBS Group AG Trims Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $763.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $1,184,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 95,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $941,551.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 405,447 shares of company stock worth $3,868,368. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

