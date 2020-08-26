UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 176.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

