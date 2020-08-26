Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003436 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Unibright has a total market cap of $58.62 million and $1.80 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.