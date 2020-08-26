UNICORN Token (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.32 Million

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $28,269.20 and $8.32 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

