Unification One Day Volume Reaches $291,000.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $291,000.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

