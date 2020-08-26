Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

