Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $18.40. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 899 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 342.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

