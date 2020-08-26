United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $8,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 225,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

