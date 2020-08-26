Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Universal Display worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.8% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

