Unobtanium Price Tops $75.68 on Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $75.68 or 0.00659039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1,528.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,483.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.02399725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000551 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,628 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

