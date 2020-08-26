Uptrennd Price Down 50.8% Over Last 7 Days (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a market cap of $4.91 million and $199,349.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00793224 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.01653767 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00029189 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,652,574 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

