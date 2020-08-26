Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

