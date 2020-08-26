US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 48,466 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,459,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

IBMN stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

