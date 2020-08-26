US Bancorp DE Has $1.19 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

