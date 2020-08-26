US Bancorp DE Has $1.40 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

