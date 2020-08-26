US Bancorp DE Purchases 43,733 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

