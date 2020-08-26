US Bancorp DE Purchases 588 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,715. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

COUP stock opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $319.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.