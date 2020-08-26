US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 213.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

