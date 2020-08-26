US Bancorp DE Sells 19,142 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

