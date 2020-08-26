US Bancorp DE Sells 26,399 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 4.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 479,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wendys by 163.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

