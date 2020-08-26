US Bancorp DE Sells 3,541 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 37.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

