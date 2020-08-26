US Bancorp DE Sells 3,562 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Deluxe worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. AXA grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 9,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Deluxe by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

