USDQ (USDQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00006769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $64.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00082976 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00277347 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010032 BTC.

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

