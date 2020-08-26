Valero Energy’s (VLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

VLO opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

