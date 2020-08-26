ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.70

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $14.00. ValiRx shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2,163,024 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (32.50) (($0.42)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

