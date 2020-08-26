Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

