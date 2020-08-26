Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Summit Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 23.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $132,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 170,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $867,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 148,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,990. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

