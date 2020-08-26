Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Lessened by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

