VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

