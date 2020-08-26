Veles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433,787.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Veles has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $105,061.99 and $433,787.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,358,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,340 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

