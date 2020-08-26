Verge Price Tops $0.0069 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. Verge has a market cap of $112.22 million and $3.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00509845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,347,764,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Coindeal, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Crex24, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Upbit, Gate.io, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

