Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $28.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $27.53 million. Vericel reported sales of $30.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $119.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.28 million to $122.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.85 million, with estimates ranging from $158.99 million to $185.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $744.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 123,026 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vericel by 2,822.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

