Verify (CRED) Trading Up 37% Over Last 7 Days

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verify has traded up 37% against the US dollar. Verify has a market capitalization of $213,734.10 and approximately $158.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.05636918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049171 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.