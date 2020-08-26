Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.57. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

