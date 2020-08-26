Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,034,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 97,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.