Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,461 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $204,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 15,073,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

