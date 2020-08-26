Vertcoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $417,164.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Coinroom and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,476.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.96 or 0.03371651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.02397231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00508026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00774410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00662708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00056263 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,244,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, SouthXchange, QBTC, Bittylicious, YoBit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

